Guernsey Airport undergoes full survey of roof because of damaged panelling

Guernsey Airport is undergoing a full survey of its roof following recent issues with damaged panelling.

The building is now more than 20-years-old and experiences issues when bad weather hits the island, particularly throughout the winter months.

Colin Le Ray is the Managing Director at Guernsey Airport and says: "We have had some issues over the last two or three winters with some of the panels on the roof.

"We have commissioned a piece of work to do full survey of that roof to understand how best we can secure it and/or replace those panels."

I n order for experts to evaluate what needs to be repaired, scaffolding must be erected around the airport building.

"In order to do that, because of the height and the complex shape of the building we've had to put some scaffolding up. That's now gone up airside and we're moving on to finishing off that scaffold structure landside.

"That will see the front of the building encased in a structure which will enable us to get onto the roof to explore what needs to be done and to put some repairs in place as well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...