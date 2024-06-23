A 12-year-old boy has been left with a "significant head injury" following a road traffic incident.

The States of Jersey Police has confirmed a black Peugeot 3008 collided with the electric scooter the boy was riding.

They are appealing for information on the incident which happened yesterday (Saturday 21 June) at around 11am on La Route De St Aubin.

The child, along with his parents, was flown to Southampton Hospital where he's now in a stable condition.

The 57-year-old woman driving the car sustained no injuries and is assisting with the police's enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage. You can contact police directly on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

