The boss of Jersey Post says the company has "serious work" to do to improve customer satisfaction.

A recent survey carried out by the organisation found that only 62% of islanders were 'satisfied' with the speed that mail is delivered to and from the UK.

Mail sent and received on-island received a satisfaction score of 93%.

Julie Thomas is the Managing Director of Postal and Logistics at Jersey Post and says the matter is being looked into as a matter of priority.

She says: " We know that quality of service for post to and from the UK is a key issue. We’re working with Royal Mail to better understand where the delays are happening.

"Jersey Post placed GPS trackers in post to UK addresses to test the speed of different routes. This has already identified a number of issues, which Royal Mail has taken steps to rectify. We have started to see an improvement but we’ll continue to work with Royal Mail until service levels are satisfactory.”

The 2024 survey ran between 26 February to 15 March and every home in the island received a copy.

A total of 3991 responses were received.

A fifth of the islanders who provided feedback raised concerns about the cancellation of the mail plane. The plane was cancelled in August 2024.

Julie said: "Royal Mail funded 80% of the plane, which they cancelled, following a public consultation. We can’t afford to pay for a dedicated replacement on our own, and still offer islanders a service at an affordable single price to anywhere in the UK.”

Other priorities raised in the survey include; 40% want to keep a service which delivers five days a week and 28% would like to see prices kept low.

On this Julie said: "A s part of our Universal Service Obligation, we’re committed to a 5 day a week delivery service of letters and parcels (we also offer an extra Saturday parcel service), and to keeping our prices as affordable as possible for islanders – with one price to post anywhere on island or to the UK. We’ve always ensured our price increases are below the cost of inflation.”

