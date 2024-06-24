A social media influencer has been jailed for 10 months after conning a vulnerable autistic man she met online out of £10,000.

Hannah Louise Hill, 27 and from Jersey, pretended her mother had cancer to persuade the victim to give her money.

Hill was described in court as "mean, manipulative, heartless and greedy".

She repeatedly lied to her victim, a vulnerable stranger she met on social media but never in person.

Hannah Louise Hill's videos on TikTok have been liked more than 500,000 times. Credit: TikTok/hannnahlouiseee

At first, Hill pretended her mother had cancer, then that her mother had died and she needed money to attend her funeral in Scotland.

The court heard how she took advantage of the man's good nature as he loaned her £10,000 between March and September 2023.

He was left feeling isolated by the crime that the prosecution described as "despicable".

Eventually, Hill's lies caught up with her as her victim's sister discovered her mother alive and well.

Hill's parents have since repaid her debt and her lawyers say she is deeply sorry - Hill also pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Hill's Instagram account has since disappeared and comments have been turned off on her TikTok page.

