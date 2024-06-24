A second e-scooter rider has suffered a "serious head injury" in Jersey.

The 26-year-old man is currently receiving treatment in the island's General Hospital after a collision between his e-scooter and a car at approximately 7:35pm on Sunday 23 June.

It happened on Belvedere Hill in St Saviour, near the junction with Bagot Road, and the car driver is uninjured.

This comes just after a s eparate incident where a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Southampton Hospital on Saturday 22 June following a "significant head injury" from a collision between his e-scooter and a car.

The States of Jersey Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam and doorbell footage.

Officers can be contacted directly on 01534 612612 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

