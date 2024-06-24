Eight new small parking spaces have been installed at the Salerie car park in Guernsey this weekend (23 June).

The spaces are located where the recycling bins used to be and each can be used for a duration of 10 hours.

Vehicles parked in a small space must fit within the inner lines of the marked boxes which are 3.7m long by 2.1m wide.

Guernsey States say the creation of more parking spaces like these supports the Integrated Transport Strategy which encourages the use of smaller and more environmentally friendly cars.

In addition to the new spaces being added, many other spaces will be repainted over the weekend so the majority of the car park will be closed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...