A former Jersey Catholic priest has been charged with 10 sexual crimes against a child on the island.

Piotr Antoni Glas, 60, is alleged to have committed the offences between 2004 and 2007.

He no longer resides or serves in Jersey but appeared at the Magistrates' Court in St Helier on Monday 24 June.

Mr Glas spoke only to confirm his name and address - he lives in Southampton and has connections in both the UK and the Isle of Wight.

ITV News understands congregations across the island and in the south of England were told about the allegations during last Sunday's main mass.

Mr Glas faces eight counts of gross indecency with a child and two counts of indecent assault on a child.

The case was deemed "too serious" for the Magistrates' Court and has been referred to the Royal Court to be heard on Friday 6 September.

Mr Glas has been remanded on bail and will remain in Jersey.

