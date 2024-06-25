Prospective parents in Jersey say the high cost of living is the main reason why the island has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe.

The number of actual births in 2023 was under 800, the lowest in almost 70 years.

Mother-of-two Natalie Fosse tells ITV News that she put off having her second child until her first was of school age due to the soaring cost of childcare.

She explains: "People need help, they need support and they are not getting it.

"The system has never really worked over here, help is definitely needed for mums and dads."

Nelson Santos has a daughter and a stepson and believes the high cost of housing is putting people off having more children.

He says: "It's really sad because being a parent is the best thing that could have happened for me.

"If things were different I would have given my daughter a little brother or sister."

The number of abortions in Jersey has also reached its highest level since 2002.

Approximately 260 pregnancy terminations were recorded in 2023, according to a report by Public Health.

Department Director, Professor Peter Bradley, adds: "We have seen a steady decline in the number of babies born in Jersey over the last decade.

"There are many factors that can have an effect on the birth rate including personal preference, cost of living and migration.

"We also know that islanders have good levels of sex and sexual health education which can reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies."

