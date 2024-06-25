Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Lewis Andrews finds out why it is important to have free ballet events like this in Jersey

Jersey's ballet company Ballet D'Jerri swapped their usual surroundings for the great outdoors this weekend.

Howard Davis Park was the chosen venue for ' Ballet in the Park', a free event to encourage islanders of all dancing abilities to give the activity a go with workshops and live performances.

Dancers also had the chance of being scouted for future opportunities within the company.

Ballet D'Jerri founder Carolyn Rose Ramsay says it is vital to have opportunities like this for local people to engage.

She explains: "We want to make sure our work is accessible to everyone. It's just about giving back and making sure we are here for everyone."

Helen Oliver, Director of Youth and Programmes at Ballet D'Jerri, adds: "It was another wonderful gathering. I think it's so important for finding new talent. You are going to find one or two little gems.

"It is mainly to give children the idea of what they can achieve, it's wonderful that we can shift mindsets with regard to ballet."

