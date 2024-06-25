The suspension of the Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) as a search and rescue asset back in December 2021 was "excessive, unjust, and oppressive", according to the island's Complaints Board.

The group was stopped from operating by the Harbour and Airport Authorities Committee following a report into an incident that saw one of its lifeboats hit rocks near Noirmont.

The Board found the review which resulted in the suspension was commissioned without lawful authority by the Harbourmaster and despite that, nothing in the report would warrant him recommending such a decision.

The investigation should have been authorised by the elected minister with responsibility for the Ports of Jersey, then Deputy Lyndon Farnham, who confirmed he did not permit it to go ahead.

The Board says it is "surprising" that within a day of receiving the preliminary draft outcome of the investigation, the Harbourmaster recommended a temporary suspension of the JLA's status.

The Harbour and Airport Authorities Committee accepted this suggestion, citing a supposed recommendation from the independent report that there should be an immediate review and audit of the JLA - however, no such recommendation has been found.

The Board considers this statement by the Committee to be "deliberately misleading".

It also criticises how the report was produced and published as the Harbourmaster was sent an advanced copy, although the Board is satisfied that all conclusions were reached independently by author Marico Marine.

Former chairman of the JLA, Ben Shenton, resigned from his position as a direct result of the events and brought this complaint.

He likened the response of the Ports of Jersey to that of the Post Office in the Horizon IT scandal and believes many questions remain unanswered.

The JLA's status was eventually reinstated in May 2023.

