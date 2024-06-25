A Guernsey photographer has been taking dozens of portraits of people he does not know.

For the last two years, Sam Thompson has been stopping people in the streets of Guernsey to take their picture.

He has been posting them on social media as part of a 'Strangers Gallery'.

Sam approaches people he meets while walking his two dogs, Edie and Rosie, who he says are his 'secret weapons'. Credit: Sam Thompson

Sam explained: “I enjoy meeting new people.

"I thought, it might be quite nice to do something a little bit different and so I set myself a challenge of stopping people that I've never met before and just finding out a little bit about them, spend a bit of time having a chat with them - a bit of social exchange."

Sam says his secret weapon is his two miniature schnauzers, Edie and Rosie, that he takes out on shoots. He added that he has only ever been refused a photograph once.

'It's not my normal thing but yeah it's quite nice to be photographed.' - Gary Credit: Sam Thompson

Gary is just one of the hundreds of people who Sam has snapped.

He said: "It's not my normal thing but yeah it's quite nice, my son is a photographer so I get the whole concept.

"It breaks the mould really - you know you can always approach anybody."

