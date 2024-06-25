Jersey's Les Quennevais swimming pools will be closed for maintenance over the summer holidays.

They will be shut from Monday 15 July until Monday 2 September to allow workers to safely repair steel columns which support the roof.

The first-floor gym and spinning room will also be shut between Monday 22 July and Monday 5 August for electrical upgrades.

Active Jersey runs the facility and says the work is "essential", adding in an email to members: "We chose the summer holidays as this tends to be the quietest period in the year for the pools as many people choose to swim in the sea or take holidays in the summer.

"This period also minimises disruption to the swim school and other programmed activities."

The pool's changing rooms will also be refurbished and work will start on a new steam room and ventilation system.

During the planned maintenance, people are encouraged to try alternative options including Langford Swimming Pool and Aquasplash.

However, St Brelades' resident Stan Le Petanque has been going to the pool at Les Quennevais twice a week for 20 years and swims to help his mobility.

He says: "There isn't an alternative for me, I will get used to it I suppose. The Aquasplash is too far, I will just have to wait."

