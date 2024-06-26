Actor and comedian Sally Phillips will host the 2024 Institute of Directors (IoD) Awards in Jersey.

She has appeared in a host of popular shows such as Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge and the Bridget Jones films.

Chair of IoD Jersey Alex Ruddy posted on X, formerly Twitter, to share the news: " Word is out and I'm super excited. Also relieved I don’t have to keep it under wraps any longer."

In a press statement, she added: "Sally Phillips's unique blend of wit and charm will guarantee a fantastic evening."

The IoD is a business lobby group with more than 700 members in Jersey from the private and public sectors.

Their prestigious black-tie ceremony celebrates business leaders and covers ten categories including start-ups, the public sector and family ventures.

It is being held from 6:30pm on Friday 8 November at The Royal Jersey Agricultural & Horticultural Society in Trinity.

Nominations for the awards close on Friday 5 July with a shortlist announced on Monday 9 September.

