Actor and comedian Sally Phillips to host Jersey business awards for the Institute of Directors
Actor and comedian Sally Phillips will host the 2024 Institute of Directors (IoD) Awards in Jersey.
She has appeared in a host of popular shows such as Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge and the Bridget Jones films.
Chair of IoD Jersey Alex Ruddy posted on X, formerly Twitter, to share the news: "Word is out and I'm super excited. Also relieved I don’t have to keep it under wraps any longer."
In a press statement, she added: "Sally Phillips's unique blend of wit and charm will guarantee a fantastic evening."
The IoD is a business lobby group with more than 700 members in Jersey from the private and public sectors.
Their prestigious black-tie ceremony celebrates business leaders and covers ten categories including start-ups, the public sector and family ventures.
It is being held from 6:30pm on Friday 8 November at The Royal Jersey Agricultural & Horticultural Society in Trinity.
Nominations for the awards close on Friday 5 July with a shortlist announced on Monday 9 September.
