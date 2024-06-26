Jersey politicians have rejected proposals to decriminalise cannabis for personal use by a single vote.

The debate was called by Deputy Tom Coles of St Helier South who says the current rules have created a "two-tiered system, given that medicinal cannabis can now be legally prescribed".

His proposals would have decriminalised the personal possession and recreational use of cannabis "in principle" and paved the way for Jersey to become the first place in the British Isles to remove criminal penalties for people caught using the Class B drug.

Other countries such as Germany recently relaxed cannabis rules.

Decriminalising cannabis for personal use is not the same as legalisation.

It means that people found with small amounts for themselves would not be charged by the police. However, cannabis would still be illegal and places would not be allowed to sell it.

22 politicians voted in favour of the move while 23 voted against and one States Member abstained.

Former Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, argued that agreeing to the idea would have meant "unleashing a harmful experiment on the mental and physical health of the people of Jersey".

