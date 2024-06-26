Two members of Jersey's Ambulance Service have been found guilty of failing to adequately care for a man in the moments before he died.

Paramedic John Sutherland, 61, and ambulance technician Tom Le Sauteur, 36, faced one count each of breaching health and safety law in Jersey - they had both denied the charge.

Following an eight-day trial, Jurats found the pair had failed to carry out their duties to protect Frazer Irvine who died from a cardiac arrest in March 2022.

Mr Irvine had called 999 for himself after a suspected pill and alcohol overdose.

His condition worsened after the ambulance arrived and the prosecution argued that Sutherland and Le Sauteur failed to put him in the recovery position, did not recognise he was struggling to breathe and failed to provide adequate care during resuscitation.

Some of the paramedics' colleagues had gathered at Jersey's Royal Court throughout the trial to show their support.

Following the verdict, Chief Ambulance Officer, Peter Gavey said: “I would like to publicly apologise to Mr Irvine's family for what happened while he was in our care. I can only imagine how painful this has been for them.

"We have never forgotten that a man died during this incident and Frazer Irvine and his family have always been at the forefront of our minds during this case.

"Cases of this kind are extremely rare and the public can be reassured that the States of Jersey Ambulance Service is committed to upholding the highest standards of care and patient safety."

Sutherland and Le Sauteur have been suspended from service since 23 March 2022 and will continue to be suspended while internal investigations start following the conclusion of the trial.

A date will be set for sentencing in due course.

They may be given a fine or discharged, which means no further action but they are still both guilty.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

