ITV Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook looks at the issues around e-scooters and the current law in Jersey

One of the heads of Jersey's Honorary Police is calling on the Government to improve its outdated road traffic legislation following two serious collisions between cars and e-scooters.

Joao Camara, St Peter Chef De Police, says the law should be updated to reflect the changing transport options, giving officers more powers to act.

He explains: "There's no doubt it is frustrating, we do need to legislate. There are a lot of vehicles on the road at the moment which were not thought of in 1948 when the Road Traffic Law was enacted so we need to make sure it keeps pace with these new vehicles.

There is currently no specific law preventing people from using e-scooters on roads or public land in Jersey.

It is only illegal because they are classed as motorised vehicles so riders need a licence and insurance which they cannot get, meaning they can be prosecuted and fined.

E-scooters can be ridden on private land with permission but they should not be able to go faster than 15mph.

E-scooters have become more popular in recent years with the UK Government approving 30 public hire trials over there - although riding privately owned e-scooters on roads is still illegal.

In Jersey, the island's Infrastructure Minister says they will look at the current legislation.

Deputy Andy Jehan explains: "We've had a number of pieces of correspondence from States Members and the public. I've spoken to ministers and we're going to discuss it."

Riders say e-scooters offer a quick and easy way to travel and can be safe if used in the right way.

However, pedestrians and shop managers have told ITV News that the current situation is simply not working.

Business owner Simon Emmanuel says: "I've noticed quite a few times when people are stepping out of my shop, they're almost getting knocked down at high speed."

