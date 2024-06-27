A Guernsey man with a long history of offending has avoided prison in what is being described as an "exceptional" decision by the island's Royal Court.

Wesley Guilbert, 45, pleaded guilty to six counts relating to possession and supply of Class A and B drugs.

The court heard how officers executed a search warrant at his house at the end of June 2023.

They found 21.11 grams of MDMA and 1.44 grams of morphine, both Class A drugs, together with 8.5 grams of the Class B drug cannabis resin and a quantity of medicinal cannabis.

The collective street value of all of the drugs recovered was said to be more than £4,500.

Guilbert was said to have been cooperative throughout and told officers that the cannabis and MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, were for his personal use.

More than £800 in cash, together with digital scales were also recovered, while analysis of Guilbert's mobile phone revealed evidence relating to the supply of seven ecstasy tablets for a total of £140.

In sentencing, Judge Catherine Fooks noted that Guilbert was no stranger to the Royal Court and had a long list of previous convictions including burglary, robbery and grievous bodily harm.

He was handed a nine-year sentence in 2014 for drug offences, including the production of crystal methylamphetamine.

However, Judge Fooks said she had been struck by letters from his family and friends, together with evidence that he had turned his life around.

He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for three years, together with a probation order for three years.

An order was also made to destroy the drugs.

During that time, Guilbert will have to undergo drug testing and take part in a rehabilitation programme.

Judge Fooks warned him that not complying with any of the conditions could lead to the decision being revoked and re-sentencing applied.

She added that she could not emphasise just how "exceptional" this was.

Judge Fooks explained: "You promised that you would agree to any conditions and any order, were the court willing to give you a chance. You said would grasp it with both hands."

She said that this was Guilbert's chance to turn his back on his 30-year past but her words came with a note of caution.

Judge Fooks said: "If you come back, you can expect to spend a long time in prison. Take this chance for the sake of your family and the community, do not let them or yourself down."

