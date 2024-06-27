Jersey Sport has been given £120,000 of government funding to financially support elite island athletes as part of a new pilot scheme.

The Performance Sport Programme will begin this year with money grants offered to those who perform at - or have the potential to reach - the highest level.

Jersey Sport will decide who is eligible and distribute the funding.

They are also calling for members of the local sporting community to join a new working group as they look at extending the programme to coaches and officials in the future.

The initiative is part of the Government's 'Enabling to Thrive' Strategy which was published last year.

The programme will be piloted within the next few months and its progress will be reviewed in 2025.

Constable Andy Jehan, who has responsibility for sport in government, says: "We know that performing at the highest levels requires funding as well as talent and determination and these grants go some way to helping our athletes reach their potential.

"I am hopeful that we will learn from the pilot and develop something that increasingly supports athletes in the most appropriate way."

Elliot Powell, Head of Physical Activity at Jersey Sport, adds: "Jersey Sport are committed to establishing and delivering a high- performance programme that inspires, supports and develops local sport organisations to produce and equip talented athletes, coaches and officials with the attributes and resources to pursue careers in professional or elite sport to international and world levels.

"We're excited to be working with local partners to help Jersey's talented athletes reach their full potential."

