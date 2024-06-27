Legendary singer Sir Cliff Richard has been spotted in the Channel Islands.

The 83-year-old pop superstar took photos with surprised fans in Jersey as he visited the island's War Tunnels and a local restaurant.

The tunnels are a popular tourist attraction which tell the story of the island's Occupation during the Second World War and are currently up for sale, with offers of more than £5.5 million being considered.

Sir Cliff also enjoyed a meal at The Salty Dog restaurant in St Aubin's Village which recently moved venue to opposite St Brelade's Parish Hall.

Sir Cliff is one of the most recognisable singers in British history and is the third-top-selling UK Singles Chart artist of all time, behind only the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Jersey War Tunnels shared news of their celebrity encounter on Facebook, saying: "We have amazing visitors every day but today it was only Sir Cliff Richard! There was a lot of excitement!"

The Salty Dog also posted on social media: "We've had a couple of well-known faces pop by our new place recently, feeling very privileged to be on their radar. Thank you."

