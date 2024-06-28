A Jersey paramedic and an ambulance technician say they are being "restricted" from telling the truth after both were found guilty of failing to adequately care for a man in the moments before he died.

In their first public statement since the verdict and talking exclusively to ITV News, John Sutherland, 61, and Tom Le Sauteur, 36, say their employer - Jersey Ambulance Service - has told them not to speak about the incident, their suspension or the police investigation that led to their charge.

They explain: "This restriction of the truth is not something that either of us are comfortable with and will be discussing with our employer when, and not if, this information can be made public."

Both men were convicted at Jersey's Royal Court of breaching health and safety law following an eight-day jurats trial - they had denied any wrongdoing.

The pair say they are "incredibly moved and humbled by the support of fellow frontline workers, family, friends and the public".

They add: "It is a testament to the incredible character of our island community that it has been our honour to serve."

Medics will hold a peaceful protest to stand in solidarity with their colleagues outside Jersey's Ambulance Station in St Helier at 6pm on Friday 28 June.

ITV News has contacted Jersey Ambulance Service for a response to Sutherland and Le Sauteur's comments.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...