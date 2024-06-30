Alastair Chalmers has missed out on a 400m hurdles Olympics spot despite making the qualification time at the British Championships.

The Guernseyman was disqualified from the race after a false start, and despite Chalmers seeming to complain about outside noise, the officials did not change their decision.

Instead, he competed 'under protest' - this means he could still run the race, but whether it will count will be up to those who review his disqualification.

Chalmers gave it his absolute all and fell over the finish line in first place, and more importantly, with a time of 48:53.

If his appeal is successful, that will be enough for him to compete for Team GB in Paris.

