Guernsey dance group wins gold at world cup

A Guernsey dancing group has won gold at the Dance World Cup in Prague.

They came first in the mini tap category which is for youngsters aged 6-9.

Posting on social media, the Guernsey Academy of Theatrical Education (GATE) says there are "lots of tears here in Prague" and that the island's flag is "flying so high".

Around 9,500 people from more than 54 countries take part in the competition.

The island also secured medals in the show dance duet and ballet solo.

Katya Fowler met with the dancers before they flew to Prague.

ITV News caught up with the dancers in Guernsey as they prepared for the trip to the Czech Republic.

The group are coached by two former West End stars who are eager to share their expertise with the island's next generation of performers.

They are Brian and Catherine Webster, who have starred in shows including Oliver, West Side Story and Grease.

