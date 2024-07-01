New Guernsey harbourmaster is 'honoured' to serve the island

Guernsey Ports have appointed a new harbourmaster to oversee the island's ports.

Captain Jerome Davis will take on the role with more than thirty years of maritime experience under his belt.

Captain Davis joined Guernsey Ports in 2015 and was promoted to Head of Operations three years later.

He said he is "honoured" to serve Guernsey and its inhabitants.

Captain Davis explained: "I have fallen in love with Guernsey during my time here.

"The island relies on its harbours for just about everything, from the safe movement of fuel and freight to the smooth flow of passengers, and I am proud to be able to contribute to that."

Guernsey Ports chief operating officer, Ross Coppolo, says he was "delighted" to have Captain Davis for his extensive maritime knowledge from working for Guernsey Ports and Portsmouth's International Port.

The outgoing harbourmaster Captain David Barker (L) is retiring in mid-August, but will work closely with Captain Davis (R) in the interim. Credit: Guernsey Harbours

The new harbourmaster will succeed Captain David Barker, who will retire after six years in the role.

Captain Davis has previously served as assistant harbourmaster underneath Captain Barker.

He explained: "Having served as David’s deputy, I will be gleaning as much as possible from him in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth handover.

"David has been an excellent mentor throughout his time here - I have some big boots to fill!"

