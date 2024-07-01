Guernsey's Heather Watson has been selected to compete in her fourth Olympic Games.

The Guernsey-born tennis player will compete in the Women's Doubles with Olympic debutant Katie Boulter.

She followed dressage rider Carl Hester and track-and-field runner Alastair Chalmers, who qualified after a dramatic British Championships sprint on Sunday 30 June.

Heather has been described as a 'stalwart of GB’s Billie Jean King Cup squad' by Team GB, winning nine titles across her overall career.

She made her Olympic debut in London in 2012, reaching the second round of the Women's Singles.

Heather again represented Great Britain in the 2016 Summer Olympics, playing in all three tennis events, and reaching the quarter-finals in Mixed Doubles.

However, she struggled at Tokyo in 2020, after being beaten in straight sets by Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round of the Women's Singles.

Heather was playing in Wimbledon on Monday 1 July in the Women's Singles, but lost in the first round to Germany's Greet Minnen. Credit: PA Images

Heather marks the final announcement in Team GB's tennis lineup, which is as follows:

Men’s Singles: Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women’s Singles: Katie Boulter

Men’s Doubles: Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury / Andy Murray & Dan Evans

Women’s Doubles: Katie Boulter and Heather Watson

The Olympic tennis tournament begins on Saturday 27 July at the Stade Roland Garros.

