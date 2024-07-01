The Olympic Torch has made a surprise visit to Guernsey.

The Olympic Committee invited a group of lucky islanders to see the Paris 2024 torch at Hauteville House - where Victor Hugo, writer of Les Misérable, lived during his exile from France in the 19th Century.

Guernsey was not on the official route of the Olympic Torch, but organisers and torchbearers attended a private ceremony on Monday 1 July. Hauteville House is owned by the city of Paris and holds significant historical and cultural importance to the French.

The torchbearers included Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins, a French poet, and the great-great-grandson of Victor Hugo, Jean-Baptiste Hugo.

The private ceremony saw Paris 2024 organisers, torchbearers, and students from Vauvert and Notre Dame attend. Credit: ITV Channel

The first Olympic Torch of the relay was lit at the main site of the ancient Olympics in Greece on Tuesday 16 April.

The official relay then began three weeks later, touring around France and other French colonies.

The Paris 2024 torch's design draws inspiration from the themes of the year's Games: Equality, Water, and Peacefulness.

Dame Mary Perkins said she was overwhelmed with emotion being selected as a torchbearer. Credit: ITV Channel

Dame Mary Perkins was chosen as a torchbearer for Guernsey - she said she was "lost for words".

She added: "Guernsey is so good at sport and I think it starts very young - you've heard the saying before that we punch above our weight.

"So how applicable and how good is it that the Olympic torch came here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...