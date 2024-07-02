Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler dips into the reasons why nude swimming is completely banned in Jersey. Broadcast live on Tuesday 2 July

The first organised community skinny dip in Jersey has been banned.

The charity event planned for Bonne Nuit Bay aimed to raise funds for Jersey Hospice.

While the Bailiff and St John Constable Andy Jehan previously approved it, the swim was subsequently cancelled as it would have breached the Policing of Beaches Regulations.

The law states: "No person shall, on any beach, behave or be clothed in any manner reasonably likely to offend public decency."

However, this legislation dates back to the 1950s, whereas the UK and Guernsey law permits certain public nudity that is not considered "outrageous".

Ross was hoping to join the swim to help raise money for Jersey Hospice. Credit: ITV Channel

Islander Ross Mantle believes that Jersey is "behind the times".

He says: "They do it in 555 different locations in the UK for the Great British Skinny Dip, they also do it in Guernsey and certainly, standards of public decency have changed in the last 65 years."

Jersey Hospice Care also says that any fundraising events are vital for their work.

Cheri Strudwick from the charity explains: "We've got an ageing population in Jersey so demand for hospice services is increasing year on year and with that comes an increasing reliance on fundraising."

Despite this, Constable Jehan has reaffirmed that he cannot allow an event to take place that would break the law.

However, he says that he will speak with legal experts to see how similar events could happen in the future.

