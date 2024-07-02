A complaint alleging that Guernsey's most senior police officer committed perjury will be investigated by a UK-based force.

The claim was made against Chief of Police Ruari Hardy in December 2023 and is believed to relate to sworn statements he made on two separate occasions during a 2022 court case.

Although it is not yet clear which force will be investigating the allegation, under law it must be one outside Guernsey.

The President of Home Affairs, Deputy Rob Prow, has reassured the public that it is standard procedure when a complaint is made against a senior officer, adding it "does not in any way imply that the officer has committed any disciplinary or criminal misconduct".

Ruari Hardy has been the Head of Bailiwick Law Enforcement since 1 January 2019. Credit: ITV Channel

The investigation will examine whether perjury has been committed, which is defined as wilfully telling a lie or deliberately misrepresenting the truth under oath.

It is likely to take months with Mr Hardy having already announced his retirement back in January, expected to take place by the end of the year - he will continue in his role in the meantime.

Deputy Prow also revealed that an associated complaint against the Chief of Police under the same set of circumstances was already investigated by a UK force.

He explains: "That associated complaint was concluded on the basis that it appeared 'frivolous, vexatious or otherwise an abuse of process'.

"It is important not to predetermine the outcome of this new complaint prior to investigation on its own merits.

"However, we wanted to raise this to reassure the public that a complaint being investigated by an external police force does not suggest that the Chief Officer has committed any disciplinary or criminal offence."

A number of complaints have been made against Guernsey Police which Mr Hardy has described as a consistent negative campaign.

