Former Jersey Bulls player Sol Solomon has become a professional, full-time footballer after signing for Tranmere Rovers.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year contract to boost the League Two side's frontline.

He left Bulls in 2022 as their record goalscorer, scoring 60 times in just 71 games.

Solomon moved to Marine AFC, continuing his impressive record by netting 29 goals in 62 appearances and playing a major part in their promotion to the National League North before being snapped up by Rovers.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing, Sol says: "Tranmere's a big club so I'm happy to be here.

"I've been to the ground a few times and watched a few games, seen the fans, and it was a no-brainer for me.

"It's a special moment for me and my family and it's a lot of hard work, not just from me but from my mum and dad behind the scenes."

Manager Nigel Adkins adds: "We believe that given full-time football this exciting winger has the potential to keep improving over time."

