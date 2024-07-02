Jersey Airport firefighters will vote on industrial action in a dispute over pensions.

The trade union Prospect claims that Ports of Jersey (PoJ) has barred new joiners from the Public Employees' Pension Fund scheme.

Firefighters will now be balloted on beginning industrial action which could see future airport closures.

PoJ says it would manage potential disruption and is pursuing legal proceedings against Prospect.

Prospect National Secretary Bob King says airport firefighters are the only eligible emergency service workers on the island to be denied access to the pension scheme.

He explains: "The changes made will force firefighters to work to at least age 67 whilst maintaining a high level of fitness and the ability to undertake significant physical tasks.

“The people of Jersey will understand that we have been left with no choice but to take this action as we know they value their emergency services and we hope they will support us in our call for equal treatment."

Prospect says that any industrial action will not interfere with emergency cover but may close the airport at times. Credit: ITV Channel

Ports of Jersey says it introduced a defined contribution occupational retirement scheme for all new joiners in 2020 and still contribute between 5% and 10% into each employee's pension pot.

PoJ states: "The Airport Fire Service submitted a formal collective grievance about these pension arrangements and we have reached stage three of an agreed four-stage dispute resolution process.

"Earlier this year Prospect said they were opting out of the process and that they plan to ballot for industrial action.

"This has left us with no alternative but to issue legal proceedings against Prospect."

Both PoJ and Prospect have reaffirmed that safety at Jersey Airport remains their top priority.

