Rise in children referred to mental health services in Guernsey

Referrals of children to mental health services in Guernsey rose by 14% in 2023.

A report by the States of Guernsey has revealed that 684 children were referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAHMS) in 2023 compared to 585 the previous year.

The report also found that adult out-patient referrals to specialist mental health services had increased by 10% since 2022 - there were 1677 in 2023 compared to 1327 in 2022.

The report also noted that the complexity of those cases has increased.

Results from residents from Guernsey and Alderney who took part in the survey showed:

28% had a mental health condition

23% say the cost had stopped them seeing a GP in the last 12 months

36% self-reported that they had experienced a "large amount of stress"

Responses were also gathered from year 6, 8 and 10 pupils in 2022 which found:

33% students reported they had been bullied at or near school

71% of year 6 students said they felt happy

28% had a high self-esteem score

The report also highlighted fears over the use of cannabis: "Specialist Mental Health Services have raised concerns regarding the increase in the numbers of individuals requiring inpatient treatment associated with cannabis use, including cannabis induced psychosis.

"The lifetime incidence of psychosis internationally is 1% of the population, with 0.5% of people experiencing psychotic symptoms at any one time."

Director of Public Health, Dr. Nicola Brink, said: "A ‘whole islands’ approach to mental health and wellbeing is key and considering mental health and wellbeing in all policies will help address the social, economic and environmental factors that impact people’s mental health and wellbeing."

The full report and the Mental Health & Wellbeing Strategy 2023 to 2029 can be accessed here.

