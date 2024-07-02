Technical and visibility problems have affected a large public screening of the Euro 2024 match between England and Slovakia in Jersey.

Hundreds of football supporters came together at Howard Davis Park as the Three Lions narrowly progressed to the quarter-finals after extra-time but some struggled to watch parts of the game after technical glitches affected the quality of the coverage.

The sun also set behind the screen creating a glare, with fans resorting to their phones to follow the match.

However, the Jersey Football Association (JFA) says that "despite a few teething problems, the fantastic free event provided a safe, alcohol-free environment for families and many teenagers who could not watch the match in a pub".

It adds: "The issues with the live stream have been resolved and we hope islanders will join together again."

Some fans resorted to watching on the match on their phones as the sun set behind the screen. Credit: ITV Channel

The free public screenings will see all knock-out fixtures from this year's Euros shown with the JFA saying more than 500 people watched the England match.

After a poor performance from the Three Lions and with Slovakia a goal up, most fans had lost hope of a comeback as the game entered second-half stoppage time.

One disgruntled viewer explained: "I think Gareth Southgate is putting players in the wrong positions and I can't see us coming back from this."

Fans began to lose hope as England went into the final minutes of the game 1-0 down to Slovakia. Credit: ITV Channel

Another England supporter said: "I think we could score a goal but whether we do or not is two different things, isn't it?

"But we'll just keep on sitting here and cheering on and hope we do."

They were soon jumping for joy as a stunning overhead kick from Jude Bellingham took the game into extra-time before captain Harry Kane scored the winner.

Despite some issues with the public screen, many supporters said they would come back to watch the upcoming matches.

One fan highlighted: "I think they've got the screen in the wrong place, but I think it's a great idea and hopefully it'll be a bit more packed for the last game, whoever that's going to be."

Another commented: "It's a really nice atmosphere because it's a bit more boring at home but with everyone here it's nice."

England play Switzerland next in the quarter-finals at 5pm on Saturday 6 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...