An opening date and the name of Guernsey's "new home of football" has been revealed after 10 years of planning.

Named as Victoria Park, the 600 seat stadium is on Victoria Avenue in St Sampson and will open to spectators in March 2025.

It will be the first permanent home for the Guernsey FA and the new home ground of Guernsey FC. The team currently play at Footes Lane in St. Peter Port.

Along with the new name, the stadium has also introduced a new logo, website and social media platforms, where islanders can keep updated with plans.

The park, designed by Lovell Ozanne and managed by Jason Power Consultants, includes a 3G pitch and training area along with a clubhouse.

The stadium's facilities include:

Seated and standing spectator areas

600 covered seats

All weather 3G pitch

Training pitch

Changing rooms

Rehabilitation and physiotherapy rooms

Clubhouse with bar and restaurant

Guernsey FA offices

Along with the name reveal, a new logo has been created to reflect both blades of grass and a football. Credit: Stratagem

Director of Victoria Park, Rob Jones says: "After much speculation, we’re thrilled to finally share the new name and branding for the stadium with the local community.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming football players and fans of all ages through Victoria Park’s gates next spring and realising this exciting new era for Guernsey football."

Chief Executive of Guernsey FA, Gary Roberts, says: "This marks such an exciting new chapter for the GFA and for local football.

"Victoria Park’s facilities are second-to-none, and it’s great to be able to offer players of all ages and abilities such a fantastic venue to encourage and support their love of the sport."

