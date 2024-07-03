A man has been charged with three counts of manslaughter after a collision between a Condor Ferry and the L'Ecume II fishing vessel in Jersey waters.

The unnamed suspect has been brought to Jersey and will appear in court later today (Wednesday 3 July).

All three crew of the L'Ecume II died in the collision on 8 December 2022 - skipper Michael Michieli and crew members Jervis Baligat and Larry Simyunn.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

