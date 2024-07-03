Approved plans to replace and extend Alderney Airport's runway and rebuild the passenger terminal have been scrapped by the States of Guernsey.

The Policy and Resources Committee say current proposals are now "unviable and unaffordable" as the price tag has risen from an agreed budget of £24.1 million to £37 million following a tender process.

However, the group says it is "committed to maintaining suitable airlinks to Alderney" and wants to look a smaller, more cost-effective solutions.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...