A free exhibition showcasing the work of leading English artist Damien Hirst will open at a Jersey art gallery.

Called 'Obsession', the display celebrates Hirst's illustrious career and will be hosted by JARO Gallery in St Helier as part of its Summer Exhibition.

JARO says 'Obsession' explores "the convergence of art, creativity and community spirit" through a "dazzling fusion of colour and form".

It combines natural elements with artistic meaning, "creating a dialogue between beauty and mortality".

Two of Hirst's circular spin paintings will also be on show.

JARO will host a public preview on Friday 5 July between 5:30pm and 7:30pm before the exhibition opens for daily viewings from Saturday 6 July to Saturday 10 August between 10am and 3pm.

However, it is not open on Sundays or Mondays.

The exhibition will be open to the public until Saturday 10 August. Credit: JARO Gallery

Damien Hirst is one of the world's leading conceptual artists and rose to prominence in the 1990s, winning the prestigious Turner Prize in 1995.

Some of Hirst's most famous pieces include Mother and Child (Divided) (1993), Lullaby Spring (2002) and For The Love Of God (2007).

His latest series, Butterfly Empress, explores the creatures' delicate beauty through complex compositions.

The Jersey gallery is also promoting local urban artist Bluntroller, whose self-taught spray paint and stencil work has captured global attention, as part of the exhibition.

Bluntroller's spray painting and stencil work skills were self-taught. His work has been exhibited in Europe and Dubai. Credit: ITV Channel

Bluntroller, whose real name is Oliver Killip, told ITV News: "For me it is nice to have some exposure in Jersey again. I have gone a bit quiet on the art front lately.

"I worked on a very complicated portfolio which took me a couple of years to get out and by then I had lost a bit of traction so it is nice to be doing some stuff on home turf."

Bluntroller says he is excited about the exposure he will gain from his work being displayed alongside Hirst's pieces. Credit: ITV Channel

Another local artist, Emilie Knight, will be running a workshop at the exhibition for everyone from beginners to seasoned painters on Thursday 11 July from 5:30pm.

The gallery is also organising life drawing sessions for aspiring artists.

