More details have been revealed about the King and Queen's visit to Jersey and Guernsey on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 July.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make their first visit to the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.

Read about the programme of events scheduled for each island below:

Jersey - Monday 15 July

The Royals will see the final seven rounds of a 21-gun salute by 1781 Militia firing the Duke of Edinburgh Battery at People's Park in St Helier.

Then arriving in the Royal Square, their Majesties will walk behind Jersey's Royal Mace of 1663, gifted to the island by King Charles II in recognition of their loyalty to the Crown.

A special sitting of the States Assembly will take place, followed by the Loyal Address given by the Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq.

The Royal Court will then sit and will include a special homage involving Jersey's Seigneurs.

A 'Jersey Expo Event', showcasing the best of the island's culture, agriculture and aquaculture sectors will take place at Weighbridge Place and be viewed by the King and Queen.

The Expo will remain open to the public until 6pm and reopen between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday 16 July.

His Majesty will then present the new King's Colour to the Jersey Sea Cadets to mark the 75th anniversary of their formation.

The Royals will watch The King's Parade from in front of the Pomme D'Or Hotel.

Groups including the Band of the Island of Jersey, Jersey Field Squadron, Veterans, emergency services, Cadet units, Scouts and Guides will take part in the march.

Their Majesties will later join a community tea party, involving a cross-section of the community in Liberation Square.

For those not able to attend in person, t he visit will be livestreamed on both the Bailiff of Jersey and Government of Jersey Facebook pages.

There will also be live entertainment around St Helier throughout the afternoon, including bouncy castles, food stands and a large screen to watch the livestream on in Parade Gardens.

More details about the positioning of public viewing areas and road closures in St Helier will be revealed closer to the visit.

Guernsey - Tuesday 16 July

Their Majesties will arrive in St Peter Port late in the morning before the King presides over a short, special sitting of the States of Deliberation which will be held outside so it can be watched by the public.

The States sitting will be followed by a Ceremony of Homage before His Majesty unveils a commemorative plaque on Crown Pier to mark his visit to Guernsey.

A series of demonstrations and stalls showcasing island's rich heritage - including the Guernesiais language, local produce, Guernsey jumpers and Guernsey milk - will then be seen by the King and Queen as they walk down the pier.

The stalls will remain there throughout the day to give islanders chance to enjoy them too.

Their Majesties will also meet local environment and biodiversity groups including the Nature Commission and La Société Guernesiase.

The island's RNLI lifeboats 'Spirit of Guernsey' and 'Harold Hobbs' will be moored at pontoons alongside Crown Pier, as will the St John Marine Ambulance 'The Flying Christine' - teams from both organisations will have the chance to meet the King and Queen.

The RNLI's new 'Harold Hobbs' lifeboat will be among the vessels moored alongside Crown Pier for the Royal visit. Credit: ITV Channel

The Royals will head to Les Cotils in the afternoon for a special meeting with delegations from Alderney and Sark.

The States of Alderney has confirmed that 36 people from the island will travel across to Guernsey by sea to meet the King and Queen.

This group will include representatives from the Court of Alderney, the States of Alderney, students from St Anne's School, the island's frontline service as well as members of various clubs, charities and other organisations.

There will be a family event at Cambridge Park in St Peter Port with food retailers and children's entertainment as well as a big screen to watch the visit.

Their Majesties' trips to St Peter Port and Les Cotils will be livestreamed on the States of Guernsey Facebook page and the States of Guernsey website.

Further updates about the Royal visit will be revealed soon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...