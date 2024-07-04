More than 100 Condor Ferries passengers were left stranded in Jersey overnight after the vessel they were on hit a harbour wall.

The Condor Islander was stopping off in Jersey during its journey from Portsmouth to Guernsey when the starboard side struck the east berth of St Helier Harbour.

The incident happened during strong winds on the evening of Wednesday 4 July and there are no known injuries - Condor has described it as "light contact".

The damage was assessed by engineers and the ship stayed in Jersey overnight before continuing to Guernsey in the morning and then back to Portsmouth.

Affected passengers were put up in hotels by Condor and rebooked onto later services with freight shipments being moved to other vessels in the company's fleet.

However, some travellers have told ITV News of their frustration at a lack of information from Condor.

One passenger said: "It was a lack of communication last night, we weren't told what the problem was or how long it was going to be. The ship was due to leave at 7:15pm and we were finally told it wouldn't be going at 9:15pm, then there was the rush to arrange accommodation."

Another explained: "They didn't let us know very much at all for hours."

A third added: "We were in the terminal until about 10pm and then we went to the hotel, got in bed about midnight and had to get up at 5:30am this morning."

Condor says it "regrets the inconvenience caused".

