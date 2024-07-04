South Africa's national rugby union men's team will visit Jersey this October for a training camp ahead of their autumn international games.

The Springboks are the current world champions after beating New Zealand 12-11 in France last year to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

Rassie Erasmus's side will travel to the Channel Islands and use Jersey Rugby FC's pitches for training.

There will also be an opportunity for fans to watch an open session with full details, including the exact dates of the trip, expected to be announced nearer the time.

It is not the first time Jersey has played host to an international rugby team with the British and Irish Lions choosing to spend 13 days in the island ahead of their South Africa Tour in 2021.

This latest news was revealed during Jersey RFC's Annual General Meeting at the clubhouse in St Peter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...