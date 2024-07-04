Organisers of this year's Jersey Triathlon are urgently seeking more volunteer marshals.The event is taking place on Sunday 7 July and will see 400 competitors go head to head for its 11th year.

Organisers say that "without support from marshals, this event would not be able to operate".

They are urging anyone who is free on Sunday morning to volunteer.

The volunteers do not need any experience and will be provided with full instructions on Sunday.

The 400 competitors will begin and finish at Les Jardins De La Mer.

Participants will complete a swim in front of Elizabeth Castle, a bike route out to the West of the island and conclude with a running course of Jersey's Waterfront.

The standard distance swim is 1500 metres, the bike route is 40 kilometeres and it is finished with a 10 kilometre run. Islanders can sign up to become a volunteer here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...