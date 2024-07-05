Jersey and Guernsey's Chief Ministers have congratulated the Labour party on their landslide victory in the UK General Election. Jersey's Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham posted on X: 'Congratulations to the Labour Party on their resounding victory in the UK General Election. 'We have worked closely and collaboratively with consecutive Conservative governments and look forward to building a close and productive working relationship with the Labour government.'

In an interview with ITV News, Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Trott said: "We have been anticipating this result.

Deputy Lyndon Trott told ITV News Guernsey's government doesn't "particularly fear the change of administration". Credit: ITV Channel

"Historically Guernsey does well under a Labour administration so we don't particularly fear the change of administration and we have spent some time developing relationships with the then shadow Cabinet who we widely anticipate will become the new Cabinet."He added: "I think it's business as usual. I think we can be positive and confident about the future and I'm looking forward, personally, in the time I have left in developing that relationship with Sir Keir [Starmer] and passing on those contacts to my successors in an orderly manner."

