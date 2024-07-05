Some postal votes sent from Jersey this week did not arrive in the UK in time to be counted for the General Election due to 'operational issues'.In a statement, Jersey Post apologised for the delays and confirmed that the delivery of mail had been put hold by a series of problems throughout the week. Jersey Post said: 'While all FedEx items have been processed as normal in our sorting office this week, regrettably, mail leaving the island has been affected by operational issues.'Due to a technical issue with the vehicle taking mail to the UK, mail was unable to be loaded on Tuesday evening’s ferry, which meant it remained in Jersey overnight.

'On Wednesday the ‘Islander’ boat hit a harbour wall and could not leave the harbour. Due to the backlog in the harbour, only some mail left on Thursday morning, and the remainder of mail from Tuesday and Wednesday left on Thursday evening’s sailing, to arrive in the UK on Friday morning.

'Jersey Post had a team at the port last night to ensure our mail was loaded, who have confirmed everything left last night. These delays have also affected a number of other local businesses – and we sincerely apologise for the disruption to our customers.'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...