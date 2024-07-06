The winner of Jersey's International Woman of the Year Award has been announced.

In the 25th anniversary of the competition, Joy Thomson was handed the prize for decades of charity and volunteer work around the island.

Joy is currently the Chair of Jersey's Women's Institute, but has also worked with the British Legion and Meals on Wheels.

She said: "It's unbelievable - when you look at the other nominees it seems crazy that it's me, but I'm very grateful.

"It's massively important to have these awards ... women have come a long way from when we weren't treated as equals".

Organised by the Soroptimists International Jersey (SIJ), the presentation took place at Government House on Thursday 4 July - with 7 past winners in attendance and over 100 guests.

President of the SIJ, Jean-Marie Gavey, said: "We had 19 nominees this year, which were amazed about.

"Every single lady that was nominated was inspiring in their own right - to be honest it was very difficult to choose".