The cast of the re-imagined Bergerac series has been announced by UKTV.

Damien Molony takes on the leading role of Jim Bergerac - he has previously appeared in shows such as Brassic and The Split.

Damien says: "I'm incredibly excited to be stepping into the role ... John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh take on this iconic character".

Elsewhere, he will be joined by Zoe Wanamaker - perhaps best known for her appearances in My Family and Harry Potter - as well as Philip Glenister of Life on Mars.

Rather than a new storyline for each episode, the 'contemporary twist' will see one mystery run across each of the six episodes in the series.

Visit Jersey have put their support behind the show, with its head Tricia Warwick saying: "For many, the words 'Jersey' and 'Bergerac' are synonymous, and we are delighted for the iconic TV series to return to our island's beautiful shores.

"The modern re-imaging presents an opportunity to celebrate the show's legacy in Jersey, whilst reaching a new generation of fans who will be eager to 'jet set' to the featured locations".

Filming is due to begin this month (July), and will include locations in Jersey.