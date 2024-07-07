The Tour des Ports sailing regatta got underway in Jersey today (Sunday 7 July).

It is the l argest sailing event in Channel waters - with more than 80 sailing boats and 500 sailors arriving from France, Germany and the UK.

The race began in 1983 and is open to both amateur and experienced sailors.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, said: "This is only the second time that the start of the race has been held outside Normandy, so it’s a real privilege for Jersey.

" I’m confident that by showcasing our marine facilities, we will be able to tempt even more mariners to visit our island".

A race will start at Guernsey's St Peter Port later in the week on Tuesday 9 July.