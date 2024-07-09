Play Brightcove video

Watch the stone marten on the loose in St Peter. Pictures from Lisa Hebert and Peter Gay

Wildlife experts are appealing for help to catch a young stone marten that is on the loose in Jersey.

The ferret-like creature, also known as a beech marten, is not native to the island but is commonly seen in nearby France.

Although it has a partly plant-based diet, particularly in the summer months, the stone marten also likes to kill and eat small mammals such as birds, rabbits and hares.

Cris Sellares from Jersey's National Trust says: "It was seen in a garden near the St Peters Coop early June. A few days later it was found in a nearby garden having killed a pet guinea pig inside its hutch.

"Given its tameness, it is highly unlikely that it arrived in Jersey of its own accord. It is believed that it, or its parents, belong to someone and that it has escaped or been released. Efforts have been made to trap it without success."

A stone marten has brown fur with a white patch under the chin and can grow up to 50cm long.

They are nocturnal and agile climbers, swimmers and runners.

Anyone who spots it in Jersey is asked to call Alastair Christie at the Natural Environment Department on 01534 441600 or the JSPCA Animal Shelter on 01534 724331.

