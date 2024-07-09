Sark Olympic gold medallist Carl Hester is to have a film made about his life and career.

The acclaimed sportsman has teamed up with UK filmmakers who want to make a biopic focusing on him growing up on the small island and his beginnings in dressage.

They say Carl's journey in the sport has "done for dressage what Billy Elliot did for ballet".

Speaking to ITV News, Carl says the project has been a long-time in the making.

He explains: "I've had endless meetings in pubs, discussions in rooms and zooms.

"I feel that there isn't much of my life that the producers don't know but now they've announced it, I'm excited."

The film will feature Carl's gold medal-winning performance at the London 2012 Olympics. Credit: PA

Carl hopes the film brings good publicity to Sark and the Channel Islands.

He also wants the production to challenge the common perception that horse riding and dressage are more elitist sports.

Carl adds: "That's my favourite thing about this story, it isn't about buying your way to the top, it isn't about money, it's about my dream and my passion. I think that's the inspiration behind it really.

"It's useful for other kids too, because there are lots of other kids like I was whose parents couldn't afford a horse."

Producers visited Sark in 2023 to get a better understanding of where Carl spent his childhood.

The project has a working title of 'Stride' and a script has been written, although no one has yet been cast to play the Olympian.

Carl says a few different actors will be needed as the film aims to cover his childhood right up to his win at London 2012.

The 57-year-old recently announced that he will represent Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympics, his seventh appearance at the Games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...