Driving medical standards are set to change in Jersey

Drivers of minibuses, coaches and larger vans in Jersey may need a medical certificate to prove they are fit enough to drive from October.

The government has confirmed that the medical standards needed for driving are being updated to bring the island closer to EU and UK law.

The changes will come into force on 5 October 2024.

Anyone applying or renewing a 'Group 2 licence' will need to submit a certificate proving they have not had a seizure or taken prescribed medication to treat epilepsy in the last five years, and that they have not had two or more seizures in the last 10 years.

Drivers must also have had a medical examination by a specialist in neurology who deems they are healthy enough to drive.

A 'Group 2 licence' can be reinstated within five years without having to take a practical driving test again.

