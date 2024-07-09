Primary school children in Jersey have the opportunity to learn more about local pollinators this summer.

The island's Beekeepers Association has invited every Year Four class to get up close and personal with their honeybees.

Keepers want to encourage younger people to get outdoors and appreciate nature on their doorsteps - something they believe is declining.

Tony Kirk from the Jersey Beekeepers Association says: "Children are a little disconnected from the green world these days.

"But it's great that they understand the importance that bees and other pollinators play in the environment, without them human existence is pretty precarious."

For local teachers, being able to move their lessons from the classroom to a more practical setting means their students can get hands-on experience within the areas they are learning about.

Kieran Norman teaches at St Clement's School and says he hopes his pupils will better understand what they are being taught by getting outdoors.

He explains: "They'll cherish these memories. We've been on a few trips recently and this is something that is very very different. They take their learning from here and we go back and evaluate what we've learnt in the classroom. It's really, really good."

The sessions are running throughout the summer term with more than 100 children expected to benefit.

