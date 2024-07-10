A survey at Jersey Airport has found that one of Britain's most at-risk bird species may actually be flourishing in the Channel Islands.

The Skylark Survey, carried out on behalf of the Ornithological section of the Société Jersiaise and the Jersey Biodiversity Centre, has taken place every year since June 2006.

This year, 110 skylarks were spotted at the airport compared to just 36 in 2006.

Conversely, its population numbers have generally been falling since the mid-1970s in Britain.

The bird can often be heard singing on sunny summer days and tend to gather on farmland, dunes and saltmarsh in the winter.

Ports of Jersey firefighters have been carrying out the survey this year. Credit: Ports of Jersey

Although efforts are made to stop larger birds flying near Jersey Airport, smaller birds - like the skylark - do not pose a threat to aircraft.

Neil Harvey, a Ports of Jersey firefighter who took part in the survey, said: "The airfield grassland has become a favoured site for nesting and roosting skylarks in recent years and is now Jersey's primary habitat for birds.

"We are pleased to be involved with the ongoing surveying and conservation of the skylark in Jersey."

A spokesperson from the Ornithological section of the Société Jersiaise said: "We would like to express our thanks to Ports of Jersey, and especially to the Airport Fire Service, for organising this annual survey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...