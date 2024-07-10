A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of child sex offences after propositioning a teenager in Jersey.

Krzystof Kamil Lis approached the 14-year-old girl on the Railway Walk in St Brelade in September 2022 and gave her a sexually suggestive note.

Lis told the girl not to tell anyone but instead, she reported what happened to a teacher at her school and the police were called.

Officers returned to the area the following day and arrested him, seizing his phone which was found to have two Category B and 40 Category C indecent images of children on it.

Lis was subsequently convicted at Jersey's Royal Court on Wednesday 10 July 2024 for two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of inciting a sexual act with an older female child.

Police Sergeant James Clark says: "The girl in this case must be commended for coming forward and reporting this to her teacher, stopping Lis from doing this to another young girl."

Lis is due to be sentenced on Monday 14 October.

